Politicians pay respects to anti-NEET medical aspirant Anitha on third death anniversary

Politicians like Chidambaram MP, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief MP Thol Thirumavalavan and Ariyalur DMK Secretray SS Sivasankar paid respects to her at her memorial library in Ariyalur.

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Political leaders visited a memorial library in Kuzhumur village, Ariyalur district, to pay their respects to late medical aspirant Anitha, who is remembered as a vocal opponent against NEET on her third death anniversary today.

Politicians like Chidambaram MP, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief MP Thol Thirumavalavan and Ariyalur DMK Secretray SS Sivasankar, among others, paid respects to her at the library by garlanding her statue and planting saplings at the premises.

In addition to this, other people also planted nearly 700 palm saplings near lakes and ponds in the village as a symbol to keep her fight against NEET alive as the country now braces for the competitive exam slated for September 13 amid escalating coronavirus pandemic challenges.

Many also took to social media to upload videos in her memory.

Speaking to reporters, DMK District Secretary SS Sivasankar said that NEET should be cancelled at all costs as it was disadvantageous to the rural and socially and economically backward students.

Thirumavalavan, Sivasankar and Advocate Arulmozhi spoke on the need to repeal NEET via a video conference at the library later in the day.

Thirumavalavan said: "We are opposing the NEET, New Education Policy, three-language policy because they are against the concept of state autonomy. More than other things, these are issues of centre-state relationship. We cannot let states' rights to be undermined."

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Anitha's brother S Manirathnam said: "There are several cases registered against Tamil Nadu students who fought against the NEET exam. This would be a problem when students decide to go abroad at any point in their life, for study and work. Thus, the Tamil Nadu government should revoke the cases as soon as possible."

"Several students have committed suicide over NEET exam. The government should repeal it," he added.

