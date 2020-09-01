Prince of Arcot condoles former President Pranab Mukherjee's demise

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali expressed grief over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday. In his condolence message, Nawab said, “one of the towering personalities and elderly stalwarts in the country was highly respected and will be long remembered by many, who admired and regarded him for his noble services to the nation, till his last breath.

“He was a simple living and high thinking personality, with a vision to strengthen the basic secular fabric of the nation. It will be very difficult to fill up the vacuum left by Mukherjee Saheb,” said the Prince. He was a fine and brilliant person with sagacity and wisdom. Above all, a genuine human being, who respected all religions, languages, cultures, traditions and practices of various faiths of the Country. I convey my deepest heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family, the Prince added.