TN State Human Rights Commission seeks report on death of three patients in Pudukkottai GH

The commission sought a report within three weeks from the Director of Medical Education after three people lost their lives at the hospital on August 22.

Doctor

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The State Human Rights commission has asked for a detailed report about three deaths that occurred at the Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital after allegations of 'improper monitoring' surfaced.

The commission sought a report within three weeks from the Director of Medical Education after three people lost their lives at the hospital on August 22 within 20 minutes between 2:30 pm to 2:50 pm due to alleged lack of oxygen and improper care.

“There is a suspicion that improper monitoring of oxygen lines could have led to the deaths of these three patients. The doctors and nurses on duty, as well as the HOD of Anaesthesia and Medicine have been issued memos,” said a senior doctor at the hospital.

Two of the deceased were men, over the age of 70, and the other victim was a 75-year-old woman and they had been admitted to the hospital on August 21 and 20.

Dean of the Medical College, Dr Poovathi, sent memos to two doctors and five nurses working at the ward seeking an explanation about the deaths.

Another senior doctor at the hospital said that these were regular deaths and all three patients were terminally ill.

“All the three patients had kidney problems and their creatinine levels were high. They wer every sick as per the case sheet record. However, to rule out allegations of improper monitoring, a death audit is being done,” the doctor said.

The Dean however declined to comment on the issue and said that she would reply to the State Human Rights Commission on the matter.

