Traditional dress, Aadhaar cards must for devotees, say Tamil Nadu temple websites

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Major temples in the state have started updating their websites to enable devotees to book darshan timings in advance to avoid the presence of a large number of people at any given time within the premises. Aadhaar card details are a must for booking the darshan date and timing.

According to the conditions laid down in a few temple websites, devotees should wear only traditional dress to visit temples. However, temple authorities indicated that the dress code implementation may not be very strict. But they expect devotees to "maintain decency" while coming to the temples.

In November 2015, a single judge of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had directed the temples under HR and CE to enforce a dress code for the devotees from January 1, 2016. However, the state government challenged this order within a few days. The temples, which started implementing the court orders, stopped insisting on dress code. Later, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court, on April 5, 2016 had set aside the order of the single judge.

In Chennai, Sri Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore and Sri Thyagaraja Swamy temple in Tiruvotriyur have refurbished their websites with features for advance booking of darshan timings. On any given date, booking can be done for the next week. The devotees have to furnish the date and time of darshan, name, gender, age, mobile number, address, including district and state besides Aadhaar card number and email ID.

Before booking the darshan (both free and special darshan by payment), the devotee has to agree to the 16 conditions based on the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the state government for places of worship.

At the time of entry, all devotees shall produce the same original ID proof used during booking. Age proof shall be produced for children below the stipulated age to enter the temple without booking tickets. The devotees shall wear the traditional dress only. For males, it is dhoti, shirt/ kurta, pyjama/pant. For females, it is saree/half saree/churidar with dupatta.

All the devotees in group tickets have to report together. The devotees should not carry any luggage/electronic gadgets while reporting.

All bookings are final and postponement/advancement/ cancellation/refund is not allowed (if paid). Late darshan is not allowed. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are not allowed and advised to stay at home.