Will take action against schools violating online class norms: TN govt to HC

The court was hearing a petition seeking regulation of the online classes as it would cause strain on children due to the prolonged exposure to electronic gadgets screens and affect mental health.

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday submitted before the Madras High Court that strict action will be taken against schools that violate the government's order on online classes. The district education officers and the Inspector of Matriculation schools in each of the respective districts will be constantly monitoring the schools and will initiate action against schools if any complaints are made.

The division bench was hearing a petition seeking regulation of the online classes as it would cause strain on children due to the prolonged exposure to electronic gadgets screens and affect mental health.

The two-member bench of justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha raised questions to the state during the last hearing on how the state government is going to ensure that the online class order by the state government is being followed by the schools in true spirit. The court has reserved its order on the plea.

Additional Advocate General Narmada Sampath appearing for the state submitted that the guidelines framed for the online class were framed after careful research by an expert panel that contained several senior faculty members and other stakeholders.

"The district education officers, Chief Educational Officers, and the Inspector of Matriculation Schools in each of the respective districts will ensure all the guidelines in the schools are being followed.

Actions will be initiated against the schools by the education department officials if complaints are made against the schools," she further added.

Providing a seamless education to tribal students living hilly areas said that the state has begun holding classes through the Kalvi TV and is aired in even private channels.

"The school children in the tribal hilly regions can use the Kalvi TV programmes that are provided regularly," emphasized the AAG.

The syllabus is drafted exclusively for the online class with each of the standards having specific timing with two hours from secondary level, submitted by the AAG.

Countering the submissions,senior advocate Prabhakaran appearing for the petitioners said that the duration of classes required to be monitored with flexible schedules for each of the classes including breaks in between.

The court recording all the submissions made by both the counsels observed that the state should also ensure that all security has to be provided for the school children to not veer away to obscene sites.The two-member bench then reserved its orders on the plea made.

