STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

After 170 days, Chennai to be connected to rest of Tamil Nadu through buses and trains

However, private omni bus operators, who have been pressing for the bus fare to be doubled, maintained that the services will not be resumed citing lack of viability.

Published: 02nd September 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays disinfectant on a SETC bus amid concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus at Koyembedu bus depot in Chennai

A worker sprays disinfectant on a SETC bus amid concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus at Koyembedu bus depot in Chennai. (Photo| V Tharunmani, EPS)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After 170 days, Tamil Nadu, which is known for its high intra-state migration rate, is all set to get reconnected through public transportation.

With the state government allowing intra-state and inter-district transportation from September 7, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), which caters to long distance commuters, has decided to introduce non-AC buses linking various parts of the state with Chennai. Train services are also expected to start from Chennai with the resumption of existing special trains.

K Elangovan, Managing Director, SETC, said initially about 400 non-AC sleeper and semi-sleeper buses will be resumed from midnight on September 6. “The buses will run from CMBT bus terminus as usual. As of now, SETC buses will not be operated to other states,” he said.

Considering the limited demand for transportation in view of the COVID-19 lockdown, SETC buses will be operated in highly congested routes complying with the safety guidelines issued by the government. “The buses will be operated with less than 60 percent of carrying capacity. Online booking of tickets will resume in another one or two days,” added Elangovan.

However, private omni bus operators, who have been pressing for the bus fare to be doubled, maintained that the services will not be resumed citing lack of viability.

A Afzal, President of Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association (TOBOA), said, “We have not been given permission to resume our services. Even if we are permitted to do so, we would not be in a position to resume services if we have to run with 60 percent of the capacity. It would not be viable to operate buses without doubling the existing fare.”

Besides, Southern Railway said seven special trains which were operated till June 29 during the lockdown will be resumed from September 7.

On June 1, four special trains were introduced on the Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai, Coimbatore -Katpadi, Villupuram - Madurai and Tiruchy - Nagercoil routes and three more trains in Tiruchy – Chengalpattu (via chordline), Tiruchy – Chengalpattu (via mainline) and Arakkonam – Coimbatore were added since June 12. However, all the seven trains have remained cancelled since June 29.

It's learnt that three trains from Tiruchy and Madurai which were terminated at Villupuram and Chengalpattu are likely to get extended up to Chennai Egmore. Similarly, two trains from Coimbatore which were operated till Katpadi and Arakkonam respectively will run upto Chennai Central.

“Indian railways announced that train services will remain suspended till September 15. As per the state government’s request, we will resume the special trains from September 7,” said a senior railway official.

He added that changes in train operations such as extension up to Egmore and Chennai Central will be taken only after a request from the state government. “As of now, no decision has been taken to introduce new trains. An announcement on resumption of Chennai suburban services is expected after September 1,” he said.

On September 1 -- the first day after the relaxation came into effect -- about 6090 buses, which account for 27 percent of the fleet of eight transport corporations, resumed services.

“As inter-district transportation is allowed, six divisions of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTC) will resume bus services gradually from September 7,” said a transport official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TN bus services TN train services TN lockdown
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp