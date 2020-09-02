After 170 days, Chennai to be connected to rest of Tamil Nadu through buses and trains

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After 170 days, Tamil Nadu, which is known for its high intra-state migration rate, is all set to get reconnected through public transportation.

With the state government allowing intra-state and inter-district transportation from September 7, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), which caters to long distance commuters, has decided to introduce non-AC buses linking various parts of the state with Chennai. Train services are also expected to start from Chennai with the resumption of existing special trains.

K Elangovan, Managing Director, SETC, said initially about 400 non-AC sleeper and semi-sleeper buses will be resumed from midnight on September 6. “The buses will run from CMBT bus terminus as usual. As of now, SETC buses will not be operated to other states,” he said.

Considering the limited demand for transportation in view of the COVID-19 lockdown, SETC buses will be operated in highly congested routes complying with the safety guidelines issued by the government. “The buses will be operated with less than 60 percent of carrying capacity. Online booking of tickets will resume in another one or two days,” added Elangovan.

However, private omni bus operators, who have been pressing for the bus fare to be doubled, maintained that the services will not be resumed citing lack of viability.

A Afzal, President of Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association (TOBOA), said, “We have not been given permission to resume our services. Even if we are permitted to do so, we would not be in a position to resume services if we have to run with 60 percent of the capacity. It would not be viable to operate buses without doubling the existing fare.”

Besides, Southern Railway said seven special trains which were operated till June 29 during the lockdown will be resumed from September 7.

On June 1, four special trains were introduced on the Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai, Coimbatore -Katpadi, Villupuram - Madurai and Tiruchy - Nagercoil routes and three more trains in Tiruchy – Chengalpattu (via chordline), Tiruchy – Chengalpattu (via mainline) and Arakkonam – Coimbatore were added since June 12. However, all the seven trains have remained cancelled since June 29.

It's learnt that three trains from Tiruchy and Madurai which were terminated at Villupuram and Chengalpattu are likely to get extended up to Chennai Egmore. Similarly, two trains from Coimbatore which were operated till Katpadi and Arakkonam respectively will run upto Chennai Central.

“Indian railways announced that train services will remain suspended till September 15. As per the state government’s request, we will resume the special trains from September 7,” said a senior railway official.

He added that changes in train operations such as extension up to Egmore and Chennai Central will be taken only after a request from the state government. “As of now, no decision has been taken to introduce new trains. An announcement on resumption of Chennai suburban services is expected after September 1,” he said.

On September 1 -- the first day after the relaxation came into effect -- about 6090 buses, which account for 27 percent of the fleet of eight transport corporations, resumed services.

“As inter-district transportation is allowed, six divisions of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTC) will resume bus services gradually from September 7,” said a transport official.