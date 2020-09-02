Coimbatore hospital served notice for allegedly shifting Covid patient

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The health department recently issued a notice to a private hospital located on Puliakulam Road for allegedly shifting a 60-year-old Covid patient to ESI Hospital, where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’.

According to sources, the patient was admitted to the private hospital for a post-renal treatment. On August 25, the hospital management hurriedly shifted him to ESI Hospital after he tested positive. However, it is unclear whether the patient died at the hospital or during the travel.

On being informed, the Joint Director of Health Services P Krishna issued a notice to the hospital recently. This is the third private hospital in Coimbatore to get a notice for shifting patients to government hospitals at the eleventh hour.