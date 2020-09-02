STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 to dominate Monsoon Session of Tamil Nadu Assembly?

However, the Business Advisory Committee of the House will decide the exact duration.  

The Tamil Nadu Assembly (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Corona related developments during the past six months are likely to dominate the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, which begins on September 14.

After a decade, the venue for the session has been changed due to the threat of Covid  - from Fort St George to the third floor of the Kalaivanar Arangam, to ensure physical distancing.

All legislators are likely to be tested for Covid in advance, said sources.

The same would apply for officials, workers, and others who attend the session.

The Public Works Department is making the seating and other arrangements for conducting the session at Kalaivanar Arangam. The short-duration Monsoon Session is likely to last for around five days.  

On the first day, the House is expected to pay homage to the three DMK MLA J Anbazhagan who passed away recently due to Covid infection and the other personalities including former President Pranab Mukherjee and adjourn for the day as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

The government will be introducing Bills to replace the Ordinances promulgated for converting Veda Nilayam as a memorial for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the Ordinances to extend the term of the special officers for local bodies in the 10 reconstituted districts, and the Ordinance to amend the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, enabling the farmers in the State to sell their produces across the State.

Besides, the State government is likely to introduce the Bill providing a 7.5 percent reservation for the government school students who clear NEET during the monsoon session.During the session, the DMK and its allies will be raising the Corona-related issues which they have been raising for the past six months.  
Leader of the Opposition, MK Stalin has been demanding disbursal of Rs 5,000 per family card to cope with the problems caused by the lockdown, issues faced by the frontline staff engaged in the prevention of Corona infection, alleged irregularities in the procurement of masks, and other equipment for prevention of spread of the virus, OBC reservation issue, National Education Policy, NEET, etc.  

The opposition parties are expected to move special attention motions on these issues.

