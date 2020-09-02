Passenger trains, inter-district buses to resume operations in Tamil Nadu from September 7

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that inter-district bus services by state-owned transport corporations and private operators, as well as passenger train services, will resume across Tamil Nadu from September 7.

The announcement came amid complaints from the public about difficulties faced in travelling long distances within the state since the government had only allowed intra-district bus operations from September 1.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People have to wear masks while going out and should wash their hands frequently using soap, besides maintaining social distancing in public places.