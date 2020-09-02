Tamil Nadu reports 5,990 fresh COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths, 1,025 cases in Chennai alone

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5,990 new COVID-19 positive cases and 98 deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 4,39,959 and toll to 7,516.

Chennai alone recorded 1,025 cases. Among Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu recorded 390 cases, Kancheepuram 133 and Tiruvallur 258.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, 5,891 people were discharged after treatment on the day. The total number of people discharged increased to 3,80,063. The state now has 52,380 active cases including people in isolation.

One government lab, Government District Headquarters Hospital, Usilampatti, Madurai and one private lab Gudalur Adivasi Hospital, Nilgiris, have been approved for COVID-19 testing recently.

Among the deceased, five didn't have comorbidities, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar inspected 108 ambulance centres at DMS campus and interacted with the staff. He also congratulated M Veeralaxmi, the first woman pilot in the state, who had joined the fleet recently.

The minister said the 108 ambulance has handled 2,15,948 COVID-19 patients and also over five lakh calls related to non-Covid emergencies.

The response time in Chennai is 8.36 minutes, said the health minister. He also said more 108 ambulances will be added to the fleet. He also lauded 108 teams for working even in peak pandemic time.

As the state opened up from the lockdown, the health minister appealed to the public to adhere to social distancing norms and also wear masks. "They should follow these rules strictly," Vijayabaskar said.