Tamil Nadu unlocked: A ground report

A day after the State government relaxed lockdown norms, Express takes you on a tour across the State

Published: 02nd September 2020 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees seen waiting outside Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai | k k sundar

By Express News Service

Back on wheels

 Buses were seen plying with about 40 per cent strength, the conductors were geared up with face shield while passengers were seen in masks

 The crowds were very minimal at many bus termini in the city. Some termini like Tollgate and Thiruvottriyur had only half its strength

  On the first day of bus services resumption after lockdown relaxation, as many as 6,090 buses operated across the State

 While MTC resumed operation of about 2,400 buses, the six divisions of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTC) have operated the rest of the buses. The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) which caters to long distance commuters has not resumed its service

 The transport department has extended the validity of ‘Travel As You Please’ monthly passes issued by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation in March upto September 15. The monthly passes issued by MTC (which operates buses in Chennai) are valid for 30 days from 16th of every month

A scene from Express Avenue Mall in Chennai on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

Mall enthusiast?

Planning to visit a mall?  Need not worry! The authorities are all geared up with safety measures and social distancing protocols.  However, the first day recorded  only a few footfalls  across the city, but is likely to improve in the coming days

Go online!

Want to visit a temple? Look no further, as the websites of major temples in the State are equipped with online booking

 Aadhaar details are a must

 If you want to book your darshan in advance at Sri Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore and Sri Thyagaraja Swamy temple in Tiruvtoriyur, then visit their websites

 An advance booking can be done for the next week

Visitors have to furnish date and time of darshan, name, gender, age, mobile number, address, Aadhaar card and email

 You have to agree to the SOPs

know these

Bring the same ID Proof used during booking  
Age proof is needed for children to enter  without tickets below the stipulated age
Devotees in group tickets have to report together. No luggage/electronic gadgets will be allowed
Postponement / advancement/ cancellation/ refund are not allowed (if paid)
 Persons above 65 years, with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 are advised to stay at home

fresh air, please!

While the Corporation parks wore a deserted look in the city with hardly any visitors,  many of the parks visited  by Express did not follow any Standard Operating Procedures

 Periyar Park in Tondiarpet and parks near Broadway witnessed similar situation
The Corporation parks near Vepery did not have a security guard, while some parks like The Agaraya Park in Old Washermenpet are still closed
We have not been provided with any thermal gun, said a watchman at the Arignar Anna Park in Royapuram

(With inputs from Omjasvin M D,T Muruganandham)

