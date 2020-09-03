E-pass system, ban on tourism to continue in Nilgiris district 

P S Sundar By

Express News Service

COONOOR: At least on two aspects, The Nilgiris will continue to be different from other districts of Tamil Nadu during the Unlock 4.0 which commenced on Tuesday. The ban on tourism and the e-pass system would continue to be in force in the district.

Citing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the State government, Collector Innocent Divya said that the ban on tourism will continue until further notice. “Picnic spots will continue to remain closed and tourists will not be allowed to enter the district,” she said and added that the e-pass system would continue to be in force to ensure strict enforcement of the SOP.

“People will be allowed to enter the district for business, trading and for jobs provided they carry proper documents,” she clarified. “The residents of the district can show their address proof to get e-pass without difficulty,” she said even as she urged people to venture out of houses only when there is a necessity.

The Collector said that so far 57,476 samples have been subjected to Covid-19 tests in the district. “There may be an increase in cases this week as instructions have been given to conduct more tests in the context of more people coming to the district,” he said.

Admitting that there would be no possibility to pursue contact tracing due to the large influx of people into the district, the official said that the focus would be on testing people with symptoms.Observing that nearly 60 fever camps are being conducted every day, Divya expressed regret for the poor response from the public.

“Of the total ten deaths in the district so far, eight happened because people sought medical care at the eleventh hour. So, people with mild symptoms should seek treatment immediately,” she said. On Wednesday, the Collector distributed personal protection kits, sponsored by Havukal and Warwick plantation group, to more than 200 small tea growers in Iduhatty village.