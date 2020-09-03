STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

E-pass system, ban on tourism to continue in Nilgiris district 

At least on two aspects, The Nilgiris will continue to be different from other districts of Tamil Nadu during the Unlock 4.0 which commenced on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd September 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By P S Sundar
Express News Service

COONOOR: At least on two aspects, The Nilgiris will continue to be different from other districts of Tamil Nadu during the Unlock 4.0 which commenced on Tuesday. The ban on tourism and the e-pass system would continue to be in force in the district. 

Citing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the State government, Collector Innocent Divya said that the ban on tourism will continue until further notice. “Picnic spots will continue to remain closed and tourists will not be allowed to enter the district,” she said and added that the e-pass system would continue to be in force to ensure strict enforcement of the SOP.

“People will be allowed to enter the district for business, trading and for jobs provided they carry proper documents,” she clarified. “The residents of the district can show their address proof to get e-pass without difficulty,” she said even as she urged people to venture out of houses only when there is a necessity.

The Collector said that so far 57,476 samples have been subjected to Covid-19 tests in the district. “There may be an increase in cases this week as instructions have been given to conduct more tests in the context of more people coming to the district,” he said.

Admitting that there would be no possibility to pursue contact tracing due to the large influx of people into the district, the official said that the focus would be on testing people with symptoms.Observing that nearly 60 fever camps are being conducted every day, Divya expressed regret for the poor response from the public. 

“Of the total ten deaths in the district so far, eight happened because people sought medical care at the eleventh hour. So, people with mild symptoms should seek treatment immediately,” she said. On Wednesday, the Collector distributed personal protection kits, sponsored by Havukal and Warwick plantation group, to more than 200 small tea growers in Iduhatty village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
E-pass Nilgiris
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp