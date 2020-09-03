STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu forest officials spot tiger suspected of killing tribal woman in Mudumalai

Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer zone) LCS Srikanth said the male tiger was photographed by a camera trap installed just 500 metres from where the woman was killed.

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) have identified the 10-year-old male tiger suspected of having killed a 50-year-old tribal woman in the Kallallah area in Singara range on August 31.

"The animal is healthy with no external injuries. As he is aging, he might have attacked the woman, an easy target. Usually, aged animals enter human settlements in search of easy prey. As the attack happened inside the reserve forest, we will carry out a detailed study," Srikanth said.

The official said a committee would be formed as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocol to chalk out the future course of action. The panel, according to Srikanth, would be headed by him and include a person nominated by the Chief Wildlife Warden, a local village panchayat member, and a veterinarian.

"We are waiting for the government to issue an order for this. It is difficult to conclude if this big cat is a man-eater,” the official said.

Srikanth said there were 10 cameras currently in the vicinity and drones could be used if necessary.
The tribal woman, a resident of Kurumbarpadiage adjoining the reserve forest area, was fatally attacked by a tiger in Masinagudi Block I RF on August 31.

