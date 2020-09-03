Top health department officer tests positive for COVID-19 in Tirupathur

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: A top officer of Health department has tested positive for coronavirus infection in Tirupathur district, sources said on Wednesday.

Dr KST Suresh, serving as Deputy Director (DD) of Health Services, in the district turned positive four days ago. He has been quarantined since then.

He had been in the frontline leading the Health department team in Tirupathur where less number of positive cases has been reported when compared to neighbouring Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts.

On Wednesday, the district reported 94 fresh cases, taking the total to 3,000 with 469 active cases, 2,468 discharged and 63 deaths.

Tiruvannamalai witnessed a jump in fresh cases as the day reported 213 new ones after days of low figures.

The total count increased to 10,825. Of them, 1,317 are active, 9,339 discharged and deaths accounted for 169, official sources said.

As many as 159 new cases were added to Vellore’s tally of 11,081 with 1,073 active cases, 9,837 discharged and 171 deaths.

Two doctors serving with Government Vellore Medical College Hospital too turned positive, sources stated.

Ranipet reported 99 new cases taking the total to 10,789. The active cases accounted for 870, discharged-9,790 and deaths-129, according to district authorities.