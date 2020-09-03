Will shun TV debates in case of partiality: DMK alliance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The media monitoring committee, which has been constituted on behalf of DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, on Wednesday warned the TV channels that opposition parties will boycott TV debates if they permit more number persons from the ruling parties than the others, for the debates.

A section of members led by Raveenthran met the authorities of various TV channels and submitted a representation. The representation said that the channels shouldn’t engage more number of persons from the ruling parties under various titles such as state government supporter, central government supporter and right-wing supporters because it shows that they are being partial. Hence, the channels should allow the same numbers of persons on both sides.

