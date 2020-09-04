A suicide that revealed the sad demise of humanity

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Kaapaathunga (save me) — Malathi’s screams echoed all around before she fell on the road, fully consumed by the flames she had set herself upon. Her screams, however, fell on deaf ears as people who were around hardly moved an inch until it was too late. She died right there, but not before making it clear that humanity also died along with her.

After getting estranged from her husband five years ago, Malathi had developed a relationship with N Sathish Kumar (26) of K C Patti in Kodaikkanal. But, after being in the relationship for about four years, Sathish deserted her and married another woman recently, sources said. On August 29, Malathi came to his doorstep and pleaded with his family to accept her. When her pleas were ignored, a dejected Malathi set herself afire right in front of the house, sources added.

While Sathish was arrested by the Thandikudi police on Tuesday under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetting the suicide, his elder brother Saravana Kumar (27) was also arrested under the same Section for another reason, which came as a bigger shock than even the incident.

Even as Malathi fell on the road and the bystanders, in a delayed reaction, tried to find a wet sack to save her, Saravana Kumar allegedly stood at a nearby teashop filming the horrific incident on his mobile phone. Sources claimed that he had captured the immolation on video to prove that his family had no role in it.

Her cries for help went unanswered

The video, which went viral on WhatsApp groups and YouTube, sent shock waves across the State.

The two-and-a-half-minute video starts with Malathi preparing to light the match. The tea shop owner is seen telling her not to, but does not come out of his shop to prevent the immolation. Within seconds, the fire Malathi lights on her pallu engulfs her.

Her heart-wrenching cries seem to trigger no panic among people around the spot for the whole of a minute. Only one man tries to put out the fire with a dhoti, but he is being discouraged by some people from doing so. Three or four men belatedly search for a wet sack, but it's too late.

The saddest part, sources said, is that the entire horror story happened right in front of Malathi's three-year-old son. However, the police are yet to confirm this account and further investigation is on.

Assistance for persons having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 or Sneha's suicide prevention helpline: 044-24640050.