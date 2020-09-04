STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

A suicide that revealed the sad demise of humanity

Kaapaathunga (save me) — Malathi’s screams echoed all around before she fell on the road, fully consumed by the flames she had set herself upon.

Published: 04th September 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Kaapaathunga (save me) — Malathi’s screams echoed all around before she fell on the road, fully consumed by the flames she had set herself upon. Her screams, however, fell on deaf ears as people who were around hardly moved an inch until it was too late. She died right there, but not before making it clear that humanity also died along with her.

After getting estranged from her husband five years ago, Malathi had developed a relationship with N Sathish Kumar (26) of K C Patti in Kodaikkanal. But, after being in the relationship for about four years, Sathish deserted her and married another woman recently, sources said. On August 29, Malathi came to his doorstep and pleaded with his family to accept her. When her pleas were ignored, a dejected Malathi set herself afire right in front of the house, sources added.

While Sathish was arrested by the Thandikudi police on Tuesday under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetting the suicide, his elder brother Saravana Kumar (27) was also arrested under the same Section for another reason, which came as a bigger shock than even the incident.

Even as Malathi fell on the road and the bystanders, in a delayed reaction, tried to find a wet sack to save her, Saravana Kumar allegedly stood at a nearby teashop filming the horrific incident on his mobile phone. Sources claimed that he had captured the immolation on video to prove that his family had no role in it. 

Her cries for help went unanswered

The video, which went viral on WhatsApp groups and YouTube, sent shock waves across the State.
The two-and-a-half-minute video starts with Malathi preparing to light the match. The tea shop owner is seen telling her not to, but does not come out of his shop to prevent the immolation. Within seconds, the fire Malathi lights on her pallu engulfs her.

Her heart-wrenching cries seem to trigger no panic among people around the spot for the whole of a minute. Only one man tries to put out the fire with a dhoti, but he is being discouraged by some people from doing so. Three or four men belatedly search  for a wet sack, but it's too late. 

The saddest part, sources said, is that the entire horror story happened right in front of Malathi's three-year-old son. However, the police are yet to confirm this account and further investigation is on.
Assistance for persons having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 or Sneha's suicide prevention helpline: 044-24640050.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp