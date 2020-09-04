STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Durai Murugan elected general secy of DMK

TR Baalu becomes the treasurer; both were elected unopposed 

Published: 04th September 2020 06:01 AM

DMK leader Durai Murugan

DMK leader Durai Murugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Durai Murugan and T R Baalu were elected as DMK general secretary and treasurer on Thursday. Both were elected unopposed. Durai Murugan succeeded K Anbazhagan, who was party general secretary for 43 years, until his death in March.

The party had invited applications for both the posts ahead of its general body meeting scheduled for September 9. Durai Murugan submitted his nomination at the party headquarters in Anna Arivalayam on Thursday. Several party functionaries, including Alandur MLA TM Anbararsan also submitted applications on Durai Murugan’s behalf. Similarly, DMK’s floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Baalu also submitted his papers at Anna Arivalayam.

“There were no other contenders for both posts,” party sources said. By evening, party cadre began to extend wishes to both leaders, even before the leadership officially declared them elected. The duo will take charge after the DMK general body approves the election as per party by-laws during the September 9 meeting, which will be held online.

Both will be stepping into the shoes of Dravidian movement giants. The DMK general secretary post was previously held by party founder CN Annadurai, former ministers VR Nedunchezhiyan and Mathiyazhagan, before Anbazhagan took charge in 1978. Previous treasurers of the party include the late M K Karunanidhi, MG Ramachandran and MK Stalin.

