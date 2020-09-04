Hospital sealed after kin of deceased boy allege negligence

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: A private hospital in Kadayalumoodu area was sealed after relatives of a 12-year-old boy alleged that he died because of the negligence of the hospital management. According to sources, the boy, Abinesh from Kadayalumoodu, was taken to a private hospital in the locality on August 30-31 as he had fever. At the hospital, he was allegedly administered an injection.

His fever, however, only intensified, following which he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. Later in the day, the hospital management asked his parents to take him to another hospital. That night, while he was being taken to a private hospital in Nagercoil, he succumbed. His relatives took his body to the hospital and staged a protest, alleging that he was given wrong treatment.

On Wednesday morning, a group of people and cadres of political parties staged a protest at the Kadayalumoodu Junction, demanding action against the private hospital. Following this, Joint Director of Health Services Dr John Britoo,Thuckalay DSP Ramachandran, and Vilavancode Thasildar Raja Monohanan inspected the private hospital. The hospital was later sealed by the revenue department.

According to sources, the hospital had only homeopathic doctors. It has, however, not been ascertained as to who administered the injection. Drugs kept at the hospital would be checked by a drug inspector, sources said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy’s father, the Kadayalumoodu police registered case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and later altered the case to include sections 294 ((b), 506 (1),304, 419,420 of the IPC and section 15 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The postmortem examination report is awaited. An investigation is on.