STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hospital sealed after kin of deceased boy allege negligence

A private hospital in Kadayalumoodu area was sealed after relatives of a 12-year-old boy alleged that he died because of the negligence of the hospital management. 

Published: 04th September 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: A private hospital in Kadayalumoodu area was sealed after relatives of a 12-year-old boy alleged that he died because of the negligence of the hospital management. According to sources, the boy, Abinesh from Kadayalumoodu, was taken to a private hospital in the locality on August 30-31 as he had fever. At the hospital, he was allegedly administered an injection. 

His fever, however, only intensified, following which he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. Later in the day, the hospital management asked his parents to take him to another hospital. That night, while he was being taken to a private hospital in Nagercoil, he succumbed. His relatives took his body to the hospital and staged a protest, alleging that he was given wrong treatment.

On Wednesday morning, a group of people and cadres of political parties staged a protest at the Kadayalumoodu Junction, demanding action against the private hospital. Following this, Joint Director of Health Services Dr John Britoo,Thuckalay DSP Ramachandran, and Vilavancode Thasildar Raja Monohanan inspected the private hospital. The hospital was later sealed by the revenue department.

According to sources, the hospital had only homeopathic doctors. It has, however, not been ascertained as to who administered the injection. Drugs kept at the hospital would be checked by a drug inspector, sources said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy’s father, the Kadayalumoodu police registered case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and later altered the case to include sections 294 ((b), 506 (1),304, 419,420 of the IPC and section 15 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The postmortem examination report is awaited. An investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
medical negligence Nagercoil
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp