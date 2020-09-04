STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Panel to decide if exams can be held by Sept 30

Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan had recently announced that the final semester exams will be held after September 15.

Published: 04th September 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The high-level committee constituted by the Higher Education Department will take a decision on whether or not final semester exams can be held by September 30, in accordance with the guidelines issued by University Grants Commission (UGC). The exams are likely to be held offline, said a top official.

Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan had recently announced that the final semester exams will be held after September 15. However, the UGC has asked colleges to complete holding exams by the end of this month. While the Supreme Court has backed the commission and said that a final exam is mandatory, States can however seek extension of deadline.

“I have asked Vice Chancellors of all universities in the State to see if it is possible to conduct exams by September 30. After that, the committee will decide if it can be done, or if we have to request for an extension,” said S Apoorva, principal secretary to higher education department.

She said that various predicaments, including transport, availability of books, availability of campuses that were converted into Covid care centres, and arrangement for alternate locations, will be considered.
Apoorva added that the exams are likely to be conducted offline, as many students do not have sufficient access to good internet and electronic devices.

“National level competitive exams and State board exams have been held offline. It might be easier for students that way,” she said. The government on July 23, had cancelled semester examinations, except for students in their final year of college.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UGC exams
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp