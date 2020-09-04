Panel to decide if exams can be held by Sept 30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The high-level committee constituted by the Higher Education Department will take a decision on whether or not final semester exams can be held by September 30, in accordance with the guidelines issued by University Grants Commission (UGC). The exams are likely to be held offline, said a top official.

Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan had recently announced that the final semester exams will be held after September 15. However, the UGC has asked colleges to complete holding exams by the end of this month. While the Supreme Court has backed the commission and said that a final exam is mandatory, States can however seek extension of deadline.

“I have asked Vice Chancellors of all universities in the State to see if it is possible to conduct exams by September 30. After that, the committee will decide if it can be done, or if we have to request for an extension,” said S Apoorva, principal secretary to higher education department.

She said that various predicaments, including transport, availability of books, availability of campuses that were converted into Covid care centres, and arrangement for alternate locations, will be considered.

Apoorva added that the exams are likely to be conducted offline, as many students do not have sufficient access to good internet and electronic devices.

“National level competitive exams and State board exams have been held offline. It might be easier for students that way,” she said. The government on July 23, had cancelled semester examinations, except for students in their final year of college.