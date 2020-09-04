TN Governor promulgates ordinance to make violation of COVID-19 norms a compoundable offence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To make violations against social distancing and lockdown a compoundable offence, the Tamil Nadu Governor promulgated the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2020 on Friday based on the proposal sent by the state government.

A press release from Raj Bhavan said despite aggressive information, education and communication campaigns, even now a section of people, institutions and shops do not follow the guidelines, putting themselves and others at risk. Further, violence against persons implementing these measures has also been brought to the notice of the government.

"Such acts of violence hinder the measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the community and deter the advancement of public health. It is therefore considered necessary to make the violations against lockdown and social distancing measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 compoundable offences and also prohibit the acts of violence against the persons implementing these measures. Hence the government has decided to amend the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1939," the release added.

Spitting in public place, violation of quarantine and social distancing norms will attract a fine of Rs 500;

To contain the spread of COVID-19, lockdown and social distancing measures have been taken by the government. Public health experts have been stressing the need for adoption of mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing, following standard operating procedures for permitted activities and in workplaces and following quarantine if required as essential to prevent the spread of the disease, the release said.

Penalties for violations of the TN Public Health Act

The Tamil Nadu government has amended sub-section 2 of Section 76 of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, declaring the following violations as compoundable offences:

Offences ** Penalty amount (in Rs)

1. Violation of quarantine measures - Rs. 500

2. Non-wearing of mask covering mouth and nose - Rs. 200

3. Spitting in public places - Rs. 500

4. Violation of social distancing norms by individuals or group - Rs. 500

5. Violation of Standard Operating Procedure in Salon, Spa, Gymnasium and commercial establishments - Rs. 5000

6. Non-adherence to the guidelines in containment zones

(I) By Individuals Rs. 500

(II) In respect of vehicles or commercial establishments Rs. 5000

** All the safety guidelines as ordered by competent authority time to time