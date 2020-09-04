Tamil Nadu tops country in detainee-count: NCRB

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu has lodged the highest number of detainees (1,240) accounting to 39 per cent of the total 3,183 in the country. Gujarat comes next in the tally, with a total of 698 detainees, followed by Jammu & Kashmir with 373, reveals the data of Prison Statistics – 2019 of National Crime Records Bureau.

NCRB says the State is also the second in the country for admitting inmates to hospital for treatment – 38,748 times accounting to 8.1 per cent. The data says 56 convicts, 21 undertrial inmates suffered mental illness, and 58 inmates died (including 5 unnatural deaths— 4 suicide, 1 murder) in the prisons, during the last year

slicing through data

Of the 1,240 detainees, a whopping 1,203 are men, revelas the NCRB data. Additionally, 78.44 per cent of the occupancy has been in central jails in the State, the data says. Most of the undertrials are in the 30-50 years age group, followed by those in 18-30 age group.