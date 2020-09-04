Validity lapsed, teachers appeal for repeal of TET

Aadhithya MS By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The validity of scores of 2013 Teachers Eligibility Test ended last month, but many teachers who qualified were yet to be recruited by TRB. Citing this, teachers have called upon the State government to remove the validity. A section of teachers opined that the test was not at all needed. TET was held once after 2013, in 2017, and dates for the next exam would be announced soon. Those qualified in 2013 lost the score validity in August.

“There are several vacancies in government schools across Tamil Nadu, and the onus is on the recruitment board to make use of the pool of qualified teachers,” said Tamil Nadu Thodakkapalli Asiriyarkal Mandram President, N Sanmuganathan.

“Teachers qualify when they pass out of training and TET is unnecessary. They are given a false hope with a qualifying mark, that can’t be put to use if they are recruited by the board, Over 80,000 eligible teachers are yet to be recruited. They are working out of their qualification or taking paltry salary in private institutions,” he claimed.

While qualification in TET also makes one eligible to apply for aided schools, many teachers said it was a long shot. K Arivarasan qualified in TET in 2013 with 62.4 marks. “That year the cut-off was 64 and I failed to get recruited into a government school. I trusted that in the subsequent years I will find employment but I did not”, he said adding,” qualifying score is a eligibility in aided school, it does little in actually securing a job there.

As recruitment board does not appoint us and we can’t expect transparent recruitment” He has since finished M.Ed and joined a private institution. Kalviyalarkal Sangam State Coordinator C Satishkumar said the State government was wasting human resource and called for repealing the validity of TET.