STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

78,000 fake PM Kisan accounts weeded out

Similarly, nearly 40,000 fake accounts were identified in Kallakurichi while Rs 3 crore was recovered from these accounts.

Published: 05th September 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

fake documents, files, certificates

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM/KALLAKURICHI: Cracking down on fraudulent accounts related to PM-KISAN scheme in the district, the Villupuram CB-CID on Friday arrested three people on the charges of forging documents and making fake entries. Around 38,000 fake entries were identified in Villupuram, resulting in recovery of Rs 3.75 crore as of Friday evening, said officials. 

Similarly, nearly 40,000 fake accounts were identified in Kallakurichi while Rs 3 crore was recovered from these accounts. The scheme, introduced by the Central government, provides a sum of Rs 6,000 to eligible farmers who have landholding between 20 cents to 10 acres. 

The amount is credited in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 to the Aadhaar-linked accounts of farmers.
TNIE  had earlier reported about ineligible people receiving money under the scheme. In Cuddalore district alone, the officials have weeded out as many as 38,000 fraudulent accounts that were opened to receive money under the scheme.

Joint director of Agriculture in Villupuram and Kallakurichi in the last week had sought CB-CID probe into PM-KISAN accounts in these districts. “The fake entries were made by officials in the agriculture department, contract staff and private agents. Three men were arrested on Friday on charges of forging documents to make fake entries,” said the CB-CID officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM-KISAN scheme
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp