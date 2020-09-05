Cancel exam, return fee, plead teaching aspirants

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Students pursuing diploma in teacher training and elementary education in District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) (all 8 in Tamil Nadu) complained that they were asked to write exams and clear arrears when the State government has itself announced cancellation of both. State Coordinator of Kalviyalarkal Sangamam C Satishkumar wrote a letter to the Chief Minister regarding this, and also demanded the college administration to return the exam fee collected from the students. He pointed out that many students hailed from poor and rural backgrounds, and found it difficult to pay the exam fee or attend online classes.

Jancy Mary, a first-year student, told TNIE "We did not expect to have exams this year. Suddenly we were told that our exams will start on September 21 and asked to pay exam fee on or before August 28. Without buses at that time, I found it difficult to get to college and pay the fee. But somehow I paid; many have not."

Another student, Mohana Priya said, "We are always treated differently. Say, there a government holiday or some strike, we used to attend college even if there was no buses or public transport running. While we tolerated that, this is unexpected. Many crossed districts to pay the fee on time at the DIET near them. This is unfair and not at all considerate. Many families are struggling and most of the girls hail from poor backgrounds who would not have paid now. There should be no exams for us and arrears should also be cleared like for the rest of the students," she appealed.