Coimbatore: Youth held for attacking minor girl for not accepting proposal

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old youth was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking a minor girl and threatening her when she refused to accept his love proposal. Sources said the suspect is working as a painter. He befriended the girl in his neighbourhood a few years ago.

On Tuesday, the suspect picked up a fight with the girl after she turned down his love proposal. “In a fit of rage, he reportedly attacked the girl and threatened her of dire consequences,” police said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the youth was booked under various Sections of IPC and POCSO Act. The suspect was lodged in Central Prison.