Covid positivity rate in Madurai rises to 3.6%

City Health Officer P Kumaragurubaran, said that the cases have not spiked, instead they have 'spread across the plateau'. He attributed the rise in the number of cases to relaxation of lockdown norms

MADURAI: While the lockdown relaxation has helped spread cheers among the residents, the health officials are relying on individual's self-discipline to contain the spread of Coronavirus infection.

In mid-August, the city had only a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent with two streets under the containment zone. However, the report released by the authorities on Friday said that the city has 659 active cases spread across all four zones with a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent.

The data from the civic body further revealed that of the 599 fresh cases reported in the past five days, 385 were from city limit.

Speaking to TNIE, City Health Officer P Kumaragurubaran, said that the cases have not spiked, instead they have 'spread across the plateau'. He attributed the rise in the number of cases to relaxation of lockdown norms.

"Now, we do not have a mechanism to trace those who entered the district recently. Unless the residents volunteer themselves and approach fever surveillance staff, we would never know the actual number of cases," he said.

However, Madurai model - micromanagement, aggressive testing and action based on fortnight analysis of ward wise cases - is showing the way for other districts in the battle against Covid-19 and is garnering praises, he said, adding that the district still has the lowest positivity rate in the State.

