Health of injured male elephant deteriorating 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The health condition of a Makhna elephant is gradually deteriorating as the animal is unable to consume food due to an injury in its mouth, forest department officials informed.

Stating that the veterinarians are continuously monitoring the male elephant, the official sources said that the animal was on Friday roaming seen in a forest area in Thadagam.

Speaking to Express, Coimbatore District Forest Officer D Venkatesh, said, “The elephant has not eaten anything since Thursday.

We are even thinking of tranquilising the animal to administer him some treatment.” It may be noted that the elephant, aged between 25 and 35 years, suffered mouth injuries as a result of a confrontation with another male elephant.

For a few days, the tusk-less elephant also ventured into Kerala forests, where it was tranquilised and given treatment for the injuries it had suffered. Last week, the jumbo returned to Coimbatore.