Madurai: Three arrested for sexually abusing 3-year-old girl

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A case was registered against a man, his son and daughter for allegedly sexually abusing his minor granddaughter in Thanakankulam on Thursday. S Jeyanthi (48), a resident of Thanakankulam, lodged a complaint claiming her daughter-in-law S Kalaiarasi hid the fact that her father S Krishanan (60) and brother K Balamurugan (28) sexually abused her 3.5-year-old daughter. Jeyanthi recently spotted injury marks on the girl’s body and lodged a complaint.

The girl was later admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. The Austinpatti police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the trio.