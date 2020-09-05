Solatium to kin of accident victims in Erode

CHENNAI: Expressing grief over the death of four persons from Kulur village in Erode district when a State-owned transport Corporation bus dashed against two bikes on September 3 at Pudhuvalasu near Modakurichi, Chief Minister announced Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance to the families of the victims.
