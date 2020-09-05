Tiruchy: Increase in footfall worries sanitation workers

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With footfall gradually increasing in commercial streets and bus stands and much more expected after resumption of inter-district transport, the sanitation workers are visibly worried about their safety. They hope the corporation would provide them PPEs (personal protective equipment). Currently, only those collecting wastes from houses are provided PPEs, while workers at public places like market and bus stand were given face mask and gloves.

"The resumption of inter-district transportation will increase the footfall at bus stands and other commercial streets in the city. Since we have to conduct the sanitation works in such places, we would face more risk of getting infected by the virus. Therefore, we hope that the corporation to provide PPEs," said a sanitation worker at Chathiram.

While some workers in bus stands expressed fear about being asked to conduct sanitation of buses coming from the other districts. Meanwhile, corporation officials said that they have not received any instructions so far.

"At present we do not have any plans to sanitisize buses from other districts. We are waiting for instruction in the coming days to plan accordingly. We have distributed face mask and gloves to sanitation workers and will provide PPEs if need arises," an official said.

Meanwhile, the corporation recently conducted a random sample collection of merchants in the Gandhi market to assess the safety in commercial locations.

Sources said testing for ground-level staff would be conducted after September 7.

"We are already conducting random testing of sanitation workers. If we find that there is a need for more such test after the resumption of inter-district transportation services, we will increase the test frequency," a source said.