Woman confined to home by family set free by High Court

CHENNAI: The prompt action of a two-member bench of the Madras High Court, during the tedious times of virtual hearings, rescued a young woman on Friday. The woman, in her mid twenties, was confined by her family in their native town and allegedly faced harassment since the family disapproved of her relationship with a man outside of their caste.

When the petitioner’s counsel Sudha Ramalingam mentioned the habeas corpus plea moved by her boyfriend on Thursday, the bench of judges R Kirubakaran and VM Velumani took notice of the urgency of the matter. The court immediately ordered the additional public prosecutor M Prabhavathi to direct the local police to produce the woman before the court on Friday. Since the woman was in a different town, the court asked her to be produced through video conferencing.

On Friday, the local police initially claimed that they could not trace the woman since the house of the family was found locked. But later on information given by the petitioner and instruction given by the additional public prosecutor M Prabhavathi, the local police inspector produced the woman before court.

The bench gave a patient hearing to the woman, her parents and petitioner, all via video conferencing.

Since the woman categorically stated her wish to go with her boyfriend, the bench ordered the police to ensure she leaves her native town with her boyfriend the same day. After getting an undertaking, the police allowed the woman to go with her friend. The next hearing in the case is posted on Tuesday.

“This is a case par excellence to show that Article 21 still exists,” said advocate Sudha Ramalingam. Article 21 of the Constitution offers protection of life and personal liberty that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.