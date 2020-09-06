STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore building collapse: One killed, three feared trapped, rescue operations on

Two women, one man and a five-year-old boy have been rescued and shifted to hospital

Published: 06th September 2020 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

A five-year-old boy was rescued after a house got collapsed at Chetty Street in Coimbatore on Sunday Night. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: One person was killed and three others are believed to be trapped beneath the debris of a three-storey building at KC Thottam, near Chetti Street in Coimbatore, which collapsed at around 8.40pm on Sunday due to incessant rainfall. Fire and rescue personnel have managed to rescue two women, one man and a five-year-old boy.

Rescue personnel have started digging the earth at the back of the building to supply oxygen to those trapped under the debris.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Swetha. Her body was recovered during the rescue efforts. Swetha’s 65-year-old mother-in-law G Vanaja and sister-in-law Kavitha (45) had been rescued within 15 minutes of the mishap.

About two hours later, rescue personnel managed to rescue Swetha’s son. One man, identified as a neighbour named Manoj, was also rescued late Sunday night. All four were sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment. The child and two women are out of danger. 

Those still believed to be trapped are Gopal and Kasthuri, an elderly couple who resided in a roof-tiled house adjacent to the building, and Mani, another neighbour.

According to sources, over 100 fire and rescue service personnel and 100 police personnel are on the job, but are struggling to reach the trapped persons. Residents of adjacent buildings were asked to vacate their houses to facilitate the rescue efforts.

District Collector K Rajamani, and City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan, along with deputy commissioners G Stalin (law and order) and ES Uma (Crime), are monitoring the situation.

It may be recalled that 17 people were killed in Nadur village near Mettupalayam close to Coimbatore last December when four houses collapsed after a 20-foot compound wall fell on them following heavy rainfall.

