Coimbatore: Two arrested as officials crack down on poachers, deer horns seized

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In an attempt to crack down on poachers, two teams of Coimbatore forest division on Saturday conducted raids in various villages falling under its ambit. In Karadimadai in Boluvampatti, a team led by Assistant Conservator of Forest M Senthil Kumar seized a country bomb (Avuttukai) from the house of a daily wager with the help of police.

The team seized horns of two-spotted deer, an air rifle, four snares, a net, and a knife from the house. The same team conducted raids in Devarayapuram and seized explosive materials and horns of seven spotted deer from the houses of M Selvam (75) and N Duraisamy (45). Both were arrested. Snares and nets used for poaching were also seized, sources said. In the house of N Chinnasamy (45), the team seized explosives and snares.