Vellore: Covid-infected tahsildar dies a day after discharge

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 53-year-old tahsildar, who suffered from Covid infection, died of heart attack just a day after being discharged, official sources said. Muralikumar had served as tahsildar in Anaicut for about a year and was in the forefront in the fight against Covid. He tested positive on August 29 and was admitted at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH).

After testing negative, he was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. However, he developed chest pain on Saturday and was rushed to the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital where he died at night. “Muralikumar died of heart attack.

We are not sure, as of now, whether it was induced by coronavirus. We are holding investigations,” said T Manivannan, deputy director of Health Services. District collectors A Shanmuga Sundaram (Vellore) and MP Sivanarul (Tirupattur) led the collectorate staff in paying homage to the departed officer whose decorated portrait was placed at the collectorates.

