After donating his eyes, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami launches website for donors

An official release here said around 68 lakh persons have lost their eyesight in the country due to damage to their iris and most of them are children and youth

Published: 07th September 2020 01:57 PM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (2nd from left) with the pledge to donate his eyes

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (2nd from left) with the pledge to donate his eyes. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after donating his eyes, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched the website www.hmis.tn.gov.in/eye-donor designed by the National Health Mission Tamil Nadu to help donors. Besides, the website will be useful in creating a registry for eye donation in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister signed the appropriate form for donating his eyes on Saturday while inaugurating the National Eye Donation Fortnight. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan handed over the certificate for eye donation to the Chief Minister on Monday.  

The certificate signed by Dr SV Chandrakumar, Project Director, State Programme Officer, Tamil Nadu State Blindness Control Society, said, "Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami, son of V Karuppa Gounder, residing at No.174, J-3, Rajapuram First Street, Nedunchalai Nagar, Salem, 636 005 is a proud eye-donor and has solemnly pledged to make this country blindness free by gifting his vision."

An official release here said around 68 lakh persons have lost their eyesight in the country due to damage to their iris and most of them are children and youth. The two eyes received from a donor will help in restoring the vision of two persons through a corneal transplantation surgery. The other parts of the eyes can also be used for those whose eyesight is affected.  

Those who wish to donate their eyes can register their name, residential address, mobile number, email address etc. and, after taking the pledge to donate their eyes, can download the certificate online or get it through email. This registry would be helpful in depositing eyes received from donors in eye banks.

