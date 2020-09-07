STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Domestic quarrel takes ugly turn, women try to end lives in Madurai

A domestic quarrel between a man and his wife took a turn for the worse and snowballed into a major issue after two women (man’s wife and his sister) tried to end their lives. 

Published: 07th September 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Relationship

For representational use

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A domestic quarrel between a man and his wife took a turn for the worse and snowballed into a major issue after two women (man’s wife and his sister) tried to end their lives. It all started with a domestic quarrel between CISF personnel Arunpandi of Nagari Main Road and his wife Nandhini.

When Arunpandi left for Delhi for work, Nandhini filed a complaint with Samayanallur All Women Police claiming that he was not staying with her. She also called up the CISF man’s commander and complained against him. 

Sources said that irked by his wife’s action, Arunpandi called Nandhini over phone on September 3. “While they were talking, a quarrel broke out between Nandhini and Arunpandi’s sister Ilakkiya. When the quarrel heated up, Nandhini’s relatives  joined her and assaulted Ilakkiya,” they said.        

Upset over this, Ilakkiya consumed poison and was taken to Government Hospital in Sholavandhan. On llakkiya’s complaint, a case was registered against Nandhini and three others. When Vadipatti police summoned Nandhini on September 5, Nandhini consumed poison. She was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. Two counter cases have been registered against family members. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
domestic quarrel MAdurai
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp