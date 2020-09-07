Domestic quarrel takes ugly turn, women try to end lives in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A domestic quarrel between a man and his wife took a turn for the worse and snowballed into a major issue after two women (man’s wife and his sister) tried to end their lives. It all started with a domestic quarrel between CISF personnel Arunpandi of Nagari Main Road and his wife Nandhini.

When Arunpandi left for Delhi for work, Nandhini filed a complaint with Samayanallur All Women Police claiming that he was not staying with her. She also called up the CISF man’s commander and complained against him.

Sources said that irked by his wife’s action, Arunpandi called Nandhini over phone on September 3. “While they were talking, a quarrel broke out between Nandhini and Arunpandi’s sister Ilakkiya. When the quarrel heated up, Nandhini’s relatives joined her and assaulted Ilakkiya,” they said.

Upset over this, Ilakkiya consumed poison and was taken to Government Hospital in Sholavandhan. On llakkiya’s complaint, a case was registered against Nandhini and three others. When Vadipatti police summoned Nandhini on September 5, Nandhini consumed poison. She was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. Two counter cases have been registered against family members.

