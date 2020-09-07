High-wave warning issued for Southern Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) on Sunday issued high-wave warning along the Southern Tamil Nadu coast, from Colachal to Dhanushkodi.

Authorities said waves in the range of 3.5-4.8m are forecast till Monday midnight and fishermen have been advised not to venture out. A swell surge warning was also issued. The sea will be rough near shore and low lying areas (Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram) may experience surges (gushing of sea water) intermittently between September 7-9.

Meanwhile, the regional meteorological centre has forecast thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Madurai, Sivaganga and Pudukottai districts.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be cloudy. Thunderstorms with light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius respectively.