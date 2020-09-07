STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Patta glitches deny farmers govt assistance

Patta is an important revenue document accepted as proof of land ownership to avail government assistance. But several farmers said their names have been misspelt in document.

Published: 07th September 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With samba season beginning, farmers in Tiruchy complained they were facing hardships to avail of government assistance due to errors in patta.  Patta is an important revenue document accepted as proof of land ownership to avail government assistance. But several farmers said their names have been misspelt in document.

Ownership of land, traditionally, is passed on to next generation. Though farmers do get the names updated in the registration document, they fail to update details in patta, and the forefathers remain owners.  Also in certain cases, misspelt names in pattas  prepared manually do not match when farmers register for availing benefits.

 Since the manual method of correcting Patta is time taking and as samba season has begun farmers appealed to the government to organise special camps to correct patta details. Copy of patta has to be produced by a farmer to buy inputs at subsidy, avail financial aid announced by the government, to prove that he owned the land.

Speaking to TNIE, V Rajaram, president, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, said, “The government has not taken steps to verify details in Individual land Patta from the 1980s. Also, digitalisation of Patta has several errors while being uploaded into the database. Many farmers are not aware of such mistakes.” He appealed to the State government to organise a special campaign like it was done in 1974 to update Patta data.

R Subramaniam, a farmer in Tiruchy, said, “To correct details in our pattas, we have to visit a Taluk office or village administration office and have to file a form along with copy of needed documents. After verification, the changes will be made.” Farmers who have to change or correct details in patta can approach the E-service centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
samba season Patta farmers
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp