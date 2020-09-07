STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Struggling with online classes, 19-year-old college girl ends life in Tiruchy 

According to police, the girl had studied in a Tamil medium corporation school at Keelaran Salai in the city and struggled to follow the lessons in English online.

Published: 07th September 2020

unemployment, job loss, stress

Image used for representation

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Unable to cope up with online classes, a 19-year-old first-year BA English student allegedly died by suicide at her house at Sangiliyandapuram in Tiruchy on Monday.
 
Lalitha, whose parents run a grocery shop in the locality, had been attending online classes from August 25 as part of the BA English she had enrolled in at a private college here. According to police, the girl had studied in a Tamil medium corporation school at Keelaran Salai in the city and struggled to follow the lessons in English online.

She had reportedly chosen the English course along with her school friends. She had attended four hours of classes online daily for the past 10 days and had told her parents that she was finding it difficult to follow the lessons. Her parents attempted to convince her that she would be able to follow the classes better once college reopened, police said.

However, she feared that it was her Tamil medium schooling that was a barrier to her understanding the lessons in English. According to police, on Sunday night, while alone at home, she ended her life. Her parents found her body when they returned from their shop. Palakarai police filed a case and started an investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)
 

