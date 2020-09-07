STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruchy: Taluk-wise teams to monitor movement of passengers

With inter-district bus service resuming after almost 160 days on Monday (today), the district administration has created taluk-wise coordination teams to monitor and control the crowd movement.

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With inter-district bus service resuming after almost 160 days on Monday (today), the district administration has created taluk-wise coordination teams to monitor and control the crowd movement. According to sources, the committee would comprise a total of 210 members, including officials from revenue, health and police department. Talking to TNIE, District Collector S Sivarasu said “Each taluk-wise team will have 4-5 officials (Tashildar, Inspector, Block Medical Officer, Muicipal Commissioner and BDO), depending on the demography. They will monitor the movement of inward passengers and their health condition.”

Senior official from Health department said, “We will check the health condition of every passenger at PHC in each village and those with symptoms will be sent for RT-PCR test. We have already been told to be alert as virus transmission is likely to be high due to inter-district movement. We request people with symptoms to visit the nearest health facility and undergo a test.”

On the other hand, TNSTC (Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation) has readied at least 1,000 buses to be operated across various districts as they were unsure about the demand.

“We have been instructed to keep the entire fleet ready. We cannot anticipate public’s usage of buses. Each bus will carry 25-30 passengers only. Both the conductor and the driver will be provided with safety gear,” said a senior official from TNSTC.

