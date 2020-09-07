STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman ends life, kin set in-laws’ house ablaze in Tamil Nadu

When Velmurugan returned home around 4.30 pm, he allegedly found Gayathri dead. 

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 28-year-old woman in Poraiyar died by suicide on Saturday allegedly due to domestic violence and harassment by her in laws. The woman’s family set ablaze her in-laws’ house in retaliation. 

V Gayathri and K Velmurugan (39) were married for six years and had two kids. Gayathri’s family alleged that Velmurugan, who runs a pharmacy, and his family were harassing her for dowry. Gayathri had returned to father’s house in Tiruvarur district in 2018 complaining of harassment.

However, elders pacified them and she returned to Poraiyar last month. An argument broke out between the couple on Saturday morning. When Velmurugan returned home around 4.30 pm, he allegedly found Gayathri dead. 

Velmurugan’s family informed his in-laws who in turn lodged a police complaint.  A case was registered at Poraiyar station and Velmurugan was arrested. Meanwhile, Gayathri’s family set Velmurugan’s house on fire. Gayathri’s father M Selvaraj (65) alleged that Velmurugan was addicted to narcotics and was involved in extra-marital affairs.

Pregnant woman sets son, self on fire

Tiruchy: A pregnant woman set her son on fire and immolated self due to domestic issues in Thuraiyur on Sunday. An inquiry would be conducted by the Revenue Divisional Officer. Police said Ranjana (23) married Velmurugan of Kottapalayam village, a lorry driver, five years ago and the couple has a son. Ranjana, who was two months pregnant, and in-laws quarrelled often. On Sunday, her in-laws working in fields rushed to home hearing cries and saw Ranjana and her son on fire.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Saath helpline:+91 79 26305544, +91 79 26300222 and Jeevan Aastha helpline: 1800 233 3330

