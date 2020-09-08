STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Anticipatory bail granted to producer Gnanavel Raja in chit fund fraud case

The judge also recorded the government counsel’s submissions that steps are being taken to transfer the investigation to Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Published: 08th September 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to film producer KE Gnanavel Raja, who was booked for his involvement in a chit fund fraud case.

Raja submitted that he sold the theatrical rights of his movie Mahamuni to the first accused in the case -- Neethimani -- for around Rs 6.25 crore and received Rs 2.3 crore as advance. Apart from receiving his payment, he has nothing to do with the fraud committed by Neethimani, Raja said and approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

Justice V Bharathidasan, who heard the plea, noted that the police registered a case against Raja based on Neethimani’s confession. He also observed that the said confession indicated that Raja and Neethimani had a business transaction and that Neethimani also gave money to two more producers -- Siva and Muruganandam.

The judge also recorded the government counsel’s submissions that steps are being taken to transfer the investigation to Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Considering the above facts and the documents submitted by Raja’s counsel to prove the sale of theatrical rights, the judge granted anticipatory bail to the producer on condition that he should appear for inquiry before the investigating officer as and when required. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court KE Gnanavel Raja
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp