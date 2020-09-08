Anticipatory bail granted to producer Gnanavel Raja in chit fund fraud case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to film producer KE Gnanavel Raja, who was booked for his involvement in a chit fund fraud case.

Raja submitted that he sold the theatrical rights of his movie Mahamuni to the first accused in the case -- Neethimani -- for around Rs 6.25 crore and received Rs 2.3 crore as advance. Apart from receiving his payment, he has nothing to do with the fraud committed by Neethimani, Raja said and approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

Justice V Bharathidasan, who heard the plea, noted that the police registered a case against Raja based on Neethimani’s confession. He also observed that the said confession indicated that Raja and Neethimani had a business transaction and that Neethimani also gave money to two more producers -- Siva and Muruganandam.

The judge also recorded the government counsel’s submissions that steps are being taken to transfer the investigation to Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Considering the above facts and the documents submitted by Raja’s counsel to prove the sale of theatrical rights, the judge granted anticipatory bail to the producer on condition that he should appear for inquiry before the investigating officer as and when required.