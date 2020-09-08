CM Palaniswami opens two bridges

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated two new bridges on Mannachanallur-Edhumalai-Elanthapatti-Kannappadi Road and on Adaikkampatti-Nagalapauram, constructed at a total cost of Rs 1.34 crore through video conference. He also declared open the integrated rural development and Panchayat Raj Department office complex located within the Theni Collectorate, built at a cost of Rs 6.20 crore. The Chief Minister also presented the best teacher award to 15 teachers from Chennai district. The award carried cheques for Rs 10,000 each. This year, 375 teachers were chosen for the award from across the State.
