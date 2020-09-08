STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus impact: Annual festival at Velankanni turns out to be low-key affair

A 'quasi curfew ' was observed in the streets of Velankanni with police personnel in every street.

Published: 08th September 2020 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

The church streets without any procession in Velankanni on Palm Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The annual Festival of Nativity in Velankanni has ended as a low-key event this year
unprecedentedly due to the pandemic. The Holy Car which carries the Idol of Virgin Mary and Infant Jesus moved swiftly without believers, within the premises of Shrine Basilica on Monday evening.

The car is usually carried on the shoulders of hundreds of devotees. However this year, it was moved on wheels with less than 30 people and only a few priests singing songs. The annual festival started on August 29 and ends on September 8.

Parish Priest Fr SA Susai Manickam of Shrine Basilica said, "it was disappointing to not see devotees and pilgrims in the biggest festival in Velankanni. We were able to keep in touch with the people through live relays."

"We did not miss a single mass or prayer. We gave spiritual counselling over the phone for the devotees for whom we could not give any sacraments," he added.

Devadass Ambrose Mariadoss, the Bishop of Thanjavur led the formalities by conducting finishing rituals and a mass with the church staffs.  The festival flag would be lowered on Tuesday. A 'quasi curfew ' was observed in the streets of Velankanni with police personnel in every street.

The Velankanni parishioners who were briefly allowed to visit the Shrine Basilica were banned from getting out of their streets. The waves hitting the seashore were devoid of people who had violated the 'bathing restrictions' in past years.

The pandemic has affected the livelihoods of several thousands of people like lodge owners, lodge workers, eatery owners, eatery workers, traders, sweet sellers, rental vehicle drivers,  head tonsure artists, gift item sellers, and other vendors in Velankanni who used to make money at this time of the year.

"We really cannot express how affected our business is. Our business took a hit in the past week," said A Muruganantham, a flower merchant of Annai Flower Shop in Velankanni main Road.

The traders say they hadn't been this affected even when Tsunami and Gaja Cyclone struck. There are about 500 lodges which have about 5000 rooms of capacity in Velankanni. They usually become full and overflowing during the festival week.

All the lodges were banned by Nagapattinam district administration from admitting guests during the festival week.  S Jayasuriya, the proprietor of Suriya Lodge in Sebestiyar Nagar said, "we did not take any guests, but we still had to pay bills and minimum tariffs. We had to cut down the pay of workers by 50 %,
let alone paying anything in bonus. Some of them went for '100-day work' (MGNREGS works)."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Velankanni Covid impact
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp