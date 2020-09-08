COVID-19 fatality rate in Puducherry rises to 1.9% with 12 more deaths, lockdown in 11 zones

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The COVID-19 fatality rate in Puducherry has risen to 1.9 percent with 12 more deaths and 440 fresh cases in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Tuesday. So far, 17749 persons have been infected by the virus, of which 12581 were treated and discharged and 337 died, leaving 4831 active cases.

Of the 337 deaths, 285 were in Puducherry, 19 in Karaikal and 33 in Yanam. The recovery rate is 70.88 percent.

According to the COVID 19 status released by the health department on Tuesday, out of the 2081 samples tested, 369 new cases were reported in Puducherry region, 26 in Karaikal, 42 in Yanam and three in Mahe region.

Presently, 1775 persons are being treated in hospitals in Puducherry region, of which 1498 are in Puducherry, 63 in Karaikal, 181 in Yanam and 33 in Mahe region. Another 3056 cases are in home quarantine, of which 2799 are in Puducherry, 141 in Karaikal and 116 in Yanam.

Meanwhile, lockdown measures have been imposed in 11 containment zones under five primary health centres (PHC) in Puducherry from Tuesday till September 14 by the District Collector cum District Magistrate T Arun.

There has been a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases as reported by the health department which warrants action of marking as containment zones and lockdown measures in these specified areas, said the District Collector.

Among the areas are 5th cross extension in Mahalakshmi Nagar, Anna Street in Shanmugapuram, Odai Street in Veeman Nagar under Mettupalayam PHC, Second cross, Vellalar Street in Mudaliarpet, Sengunthar Street in Orleanpet and G-Block in Viduthalai Nagar under Mudaliarpet PHC, Main Road in Pudu Nagar under Odiansalai PHC, Bharathidasan Street in Ashok Nagar, 14th cross in Krishna Nagar under Lawaspet PHC, G-Type quarters in JIPMER under Gorimedu HC and Pavanar Nagar in Boomianpet under Reddiarpalayam PHC.

All shops, establishments, industrial units and private offices will be closed, while movement of people has been restricted. Vegetable and grocery shops would be opened from 6 am to 12 noon to cater to the needs of residents. No transport would be allowed. Government offices, hospitals, clinics, pharmacy and milk booths are exempted from the restrictions.

Active surveillance and testing of all persons within the containment zones would be carried out by the concerned PHC.