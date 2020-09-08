STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 toll crosses 8000 in Tamil Nadu with 87 more deaths, 5,684 fresh cases reported

While the toll crossed 6,000 on August 18, it passed the 7,000-mark on August 28.

Published: 08th September 2020 08:07 PM

A corporation employee, on door-to-door survey, asking people of covid-19 symptoms at an auto-scrapyard at Pudupet in Chennai (Photo | EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The COVID-19 toll in Tamil Nadu crossed the 8,000-mark on Tuesday as the state reported another 87 deaths. The toll now stands at 8,012. Tamil Nadu also reported 5,684 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 4,74,940.

The capital district of Chennai reported 988 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 364, 122 and 277 cases respectively. After Chennai, the highest number of new cases was reported from Coimbatore with 446 and Cuddalore with 407. Tiruvannamalai has reported 242 cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, Tamil Nadu tested 83,266 samples and 81,066 people on the day. As many as 6,599 people have been discharged.

Among the 87 deaths reported on the day, three of the deceased did not have any co-morbid conditions.

While Tamil Nadu’s first COVID-19 death was reported on March 25, its toll crossed the 1,000-mark on June 27. The state passed the 2,000-mark less than a month later on July 13, and the 3,000-mark about a week after that on July 22 as 444 deaths that had not been accounted for in the toll earlier were recorded.

Little more than a week after that, on August 1, the toll crossed the 4,000-mark. Another 1,000 deaths were added to the toll in just 10 days as Tamil Nadu hit the 5,000-mark on August 10. While the toll crossed 6,000 on August 18, it passed the 7,000-mark on August 28.

Meanwhile, a bulletin from MGH Healthcare on the condition of SP Balasubrahmanyam said the legendary singer’s health remains stable and he continues to require ventilator and ECMO support.

The bulletin, issued by Dr Anuradha Baskaran, assistant director, medical services at the city hospital, added that Balasubrahmanyam, who had been admitted for COVID treatment remains awake and responsive.

“His vital parameters are satisfactory…his current clinical condition warrants an extended stay in the Intensive Care Unit," the bulletin said.

