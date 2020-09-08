Follow safety protocols, appeals Prince of Arcot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has appealed to Muslims to observe safety protocols while attending namaz sessions in mosques daily and during Friday congregational prayers. In a statement on Monday, he said a spike in Covid-19 cases was likely in October, if norms like wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and observing personal hygiene are not followed.

“The situation is alarming and people think that restrictions are over and they are free to move about in crowded places, little realising that the pandemic is not over yet,” the statement said. t is our prime duty to protect ourselves and fellow beings from the virus, he added.