Forensic lab’s help sought in Sathankulam custodial death case: CBI

By Express News Service

MADURAI: THE CBI informed the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that the agency has sought the assistance of a team of experts from the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) in the investigation into the alleged custodial death of two Sathankulam traders -- Jeyaraj and his son Beniks. A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam noted the above information from the second status report which was filed by the CBI before the court on September 4.

Perusing the report, the judges observed that a multi-disciplinary team of CFSL was supposed to visit the crime spot. However, they could not make it due to Covid-19. Also, they are investigating the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The judges further noted from the report that the Director- General of Health Services, New Delhi, convened a meeting with a team of forensic science experts on September 1 to discuss the Sathankulam case and that another meeting would be convened soon. Thereafter, the experts would visit the crime spot and Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where the postmortem examination on the duo was conducted. The team would also interact with the doctors concerned, they added.