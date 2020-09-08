STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Injured Makhna elephant returns to Kerala

The elephant was initially spotted in the Maruthamalai forest in the Coimbatore forest range on August 15 before it returned to Kerala on August 17.

Published: 08th September 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

The route map of the Makhna elephant.

The route map of the Makhna elephant.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An injured Makhna elephant, which had been keeping the forest officials here on their toes, crossed the interstate border to enter Kerala early on Monday. This is the second time the elephant has moved into the Kerala forest within a month after giving a tough time to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department staff.

The elephant was initially spotted in the Maruthamalai forest in the Coimbatore forest range on August 15 before it returned to Kerala on August 17. It returned to Devarayapuram in Boluvampatti forest in Tamil Nadu on August 27.

The elephant returned to Kerala a day after District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division D Venkatesh said the jumbo could not be saved even if the Tamil Nadu forest veterinarian treated its mouth injury after tranquilizing it.

The crossing

The animal was spotted raiding banana plantation for an hour near Thuvaipathi village at 12.30 am on Monday. At 2 am, the animal crossed the interstate boundary and was seen roaming in Badi village in Kerala.

Subsequently, the Makhna elephant moved to Kulikoor village and the information was passed on to the Kerala forest department.

"Till the animal was roaming in the Tamil Nadu forest, our staff placed food items such as rice and nutrition flour laced with medicines on its trail. The animal is unable to eat properly as its tongue is severed. We have also offered it watermelon pulp with tomatoes. It could eat only a few," the official said.

"We expect him to return to Coimbatore forest next week," said an official of the Coimbatore forest division. The elephant is nicknamed 'bulldozer' in Kerala since it has damaged 17 houses within three months in Sholayur forest in Palakkad district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Makhna elephant Maruthamalai forest Kerala forest
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp