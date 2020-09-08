Pay revision committee gives report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Pay Grievance Redressal Committee headed by retired Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, T Murugesan on Monday submitted its report to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and senior officials who are members of the committee were present on the occasion. The committee was constituted to study the pay anomalies for State government employees and the government is likely to table the report along with the Action Taken Report in the State Assembly.